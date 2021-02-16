Nepra chairman visits KE head office, BQPS-III

ISLAMABAD: The Nepra Authority led by Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi on Monday visited Karachi Electric (KE) Head Office and its under constriction 900MW BQPS-III in order to check and get updates about the comprehensive plan regarding Generation, Transmission and Distribution plan submitted by KE on account of Authority directions given on August 27, 2020.

The Authority gave clear directions to complete installation/completion of the BQPS-III in time to avoid load-shedding in the upcoming summer season. Chairman Nepra also in line with Nepra CSR drive “power with prosperity” launched K-Electric’s women ambassador programme “Roshni Baji” at a ceremony in Karachi. This is a first of its kind programme in which the selected women will become ambassadors for safety within their communities.

Chairman Nepra also spoke on this occasion and stated that Nepra has envisioned developing a CSR culture with its drive of “Power with Prosperity” in order to introduce an inclusive development model in the power sector of Pakistan.—PR

