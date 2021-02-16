Polling for by-election in PS-88 today

ANL
31.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC
15.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL
23.85
Increased By
▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN
97.70
Increased By
▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP
8.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO
9.15
Decreased By
▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC
137.94
Increased By
▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL
47.79
Increased By
▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL
26.60
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL
26.30
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL
16.80
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL
11.14
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC
89.00
Increased By
▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL
6.07
Decreased By
▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL
23.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO
40.00
Decreased By
▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL
4.19
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM
15.10
Decreased By
▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF
47.35
Increased By
▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL
40.15
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL
12.71
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER
11.16
Decreased By
▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL
92.36
Increased By
▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL
27.09
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC
8.78
Decreased By
▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK
1.57
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
42.00
Increased By
▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG
122.30
Increased By
▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY
33.44
Decreased By
▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL
1.53
Increased By
▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
Comments are closed on this story.