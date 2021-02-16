ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Divisional headquarters: Sindh Emergency Service to be established

Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Emergency Service will be established at divisional headquarters in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, and Larkana under Sindh Resilience Project.

According to official document of the project, district level Rescue Stations will be established at Sujawal, Sehwan, Nausheroferoz, Jacobabad, Ghotki, North Karachi and Korangi after completion of feasibility study.

The emergency service will be modelled after successful emergency services elsewhere in the country, and also include dimensions of disaster management to establish a cadre of well-trained and equipped first responders.

The service will specialise in urban search and rescue to respond to natural disasters such as earthquakes, urban flooding, windstorms, as well as man-made disasters. It will support development of operational facilities, training of personnel, provision of emergency and rescue vehicles, command vehicles, personal protective gear and related equipment. Training of teams will include up-to-date search and rescue certification.

Under this project implementation support and technical assistance to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh would be extended and support PDMA Sindh to undertake project activities from the original project design, which are part of the capacity development plan for PDMA and DDMAs.

This will include technical assistance and consultancy services; incremental operating costs, including engagement of additional short-term resources not available within the department; and project expenditures in such areas as procurement and financial management systems, grievance redressal mechanism (GRM), as well as social and environmental safeguards mechanisms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Emergency Service Sindh Resilience Project

Divisional headquarters: Sindh Emergency Service to be established

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

170 nominations submitted

SC summons CEC, others ahead of Senate elections

FY22 Budget: More exemptions to be withdrawn: FBR chief

Remittances exceed $2bn for eighth straight month

Tenure of NAB’s prosecutor general extended

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Thailand economy shrinks

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.