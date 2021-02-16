Thailand economy shrinks
Updated 16 Feb 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand's pandemic-shattered economy suffered its worst full-year working in over two decades, data showed Monday.
BANGKOK: Thailand's pandemic-shattered economy suffered its worst full-year working in over two decades, data showed Monday.
|Stock
|Price
|
First Equity Mod. / Feb 16
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
4.78
▲ 0.55 (13.00%)
|
Telecard / Feb 16
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
7.29
▲ 0.66 (9.95%)
|
J.A.Textile / Feb 16
J.A. Textile Mills Limited(JATM)
|
11.24
▲ 1.00 (9.77%)
|
Flying Cement Ltd / Feb 16
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
12.98
▲ 1.00 (8.35%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Feb 16
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
5.65
▲ 0.43 (8.24%)
|
East West / Feb 16
East West Insurance Company Limited(EWIC)
|
86.66
▲ 6.04 (7.49%)
|
MCB-Arif Habib / Feb 16
MCB-Arif Habib Savings and Invest(MCBAH)
|
37.89
▲ 2.64 (7.49%)
|
Shahtaj Textile / Feb 16
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
99.98
▲ 6.97 (7.49%)
|
Metro Steel / Feb 16
Metropolitan Steel Corporation Limited(MSCL)
|
17.72
▲ 1.22 (7.39%)
|
A. Shah Ghazi / Feb 16
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
6.50
▲ 0.38 (6.21%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Feb 16
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
10.00
▲ -1.00 (-9.09%)
|
Dawood Equities / Feb 16
Dawood Equities Limited(DEL)
|
6.65
▲ -0.66 (-9.03%)
|
KASB Mod. / Feb 16
KASB Modaraba(KASBM)
|
2.96
▲ -0.24 (-7.50%)
|
Babri Cot. / Feb 16
Babri Cotton Mills Limited(BCML)
|
39.87
▲ -3.23 (-7.49%)
|
Maqbool Tex. / Feb 16
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited(MQTM)
|
32.46
▲ -2.62 (-7.47%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Feb 16
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
3.25
▲ -0.25 (-7.14%)
|
AKD Capital Ltd / Feb 16
AKD Capital Limited(AKDCL)
|
490.50
▲ -32.00 (-6.12%)
|
PICIC Insurance / Feb 16
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
1.41
▲ -0.09 (-6.00%)
|
Pak PaperProd / Feb 16
Pakistan Paper Products Limited(PPP)
|
91.25
▲ -5.75 (-5.93%)
|
HBL Inv.Fund / Feb 16
HBL Investment Fund(HIFA)
|
3.30
▲ -0.20 (-5.71%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Telecard / Feb 16
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
29,450,000
▼ 0.00
|
Maple Leaf / Feb 16
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
22,925,331
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pak. / Feb 16
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
10,552,624
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Feb 16
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
9,756,500
▼ 0.00
|
D.G.Cement / Feb 16
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
6,934,744
▼ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Feb 16
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
6,457,000
▼ 0.00
|
Dost Steel / Feb 16
Dost Steels Limited(DSL)
|
6,395,000
▼ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 16
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
6,150,909
▼ 0.00
|
SILKBANK / Feb 16
Silkbank Limited(SILK)
|
5,402,000
▼ 0.00
|
Nishat Mills / Feb 16
Nishat Mills Limited(NML)
|
5,040,000
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 15
|
159.35
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 15
|
159.25
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 15
|
105.40
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 15
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 15
|
1.39
|
Euro to USD / Feb 15
|
1.21
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 15
|
0.08
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 15
|
3934.83
|
India Sensex / Feb 15
|
52154.13
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 15
|
30084.15
|
Nasdaq / Feb 15
|
14095.47
|
Hang Seng / Feb 15
|
30173.57
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 15
|
6756.11
|
Dow Jones / Feb 15
|
31458.40
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 15
|
14109.48
|
France CAC40 / Feb 15
|
5786.25
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Feb 15
|
60.07
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Feb 15
|
11000.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Feb 15
|
95207.00
|
Gold Spot / Feb 15
|
1818.00
|
Cotton / Feb 15
|
88.66
Comments are closed on this story.