Army chief visits Chhor, witnesses exercise

THARPARKAR: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited training area in Chhor, the Thar desert. The COAS witnessed ongoing training exercise wherein the operational capability of field formations operating in desert is being tested in near battlefield environment.

The training exercise Jidar Ul Hadeed involves integrated manoeuvres of infantry and mechanised forces in a defensive role.

On arrival in the field area, the COAS was given a detailed briefing by exercise commander on the aims and objectives of ongoing exercise and drills/procedures being practised to ensure complete dominance of the battlefield.

The troops have been undergoing this exercise under strenuous field conditions for over two weeks which will culminate on Feb 28.

While lauding the standards of training of participating troops, the COAS expressed his complete satisfaction over operational preparedness and combat readiness of the formation.

Vigorous training and highest standards of preparedness in peacetime are the only guarantors of peace, the COAS emphasised.

Earlier, on arrival at exercise area, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.—PR

