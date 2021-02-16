CDA, Rawal Dam management agree on water deal

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Rawal Dam management have reached an agreement on resumption of 2 million gallons of water per day to Islamabad from the Rawal dam at the rate of Rs7.22 per 1000 gallon.

This was disclosed at a meeting of a subcommittee of National Assembly, which met with Ch Hamid Hameed as the convener of the sub-committee. Ali Nawaz Awan did not attend the meeting while Ms Naureen Farooq Ibrahim attended the meeting.

The officials of CDA and Rawal Dam stated that the issue of millions of rupees of outstanding dues has been resolved whereas a payment mechanism for future has also been agreed. The file has been submitted to Chairman CDA who will clear it in a couple of days.

The representative of Rawal Dam apprised that the draft agreement between the CDA and Punjab Government has been sent to Law Department of Punjab Government for vetting.

Both sides also informed that they will install a gauge on the water gates in a day or two so that water releases begin for Islamabad.

However, the issue of opening of Rawal park did not come under discussion as the administration of Rawal park does not want to allow general public to enter the premises of the dam though the panel has already approved the decisions taken by the Working Committee to open facilities for the citizens with the following SOPs: (i) the Lake View Park shall remain open for general public. Environment Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) shall keep improving its facilities for the visitors /tourists / general public;(ii) the site of Rawal Dam near Rawal Dam Chowk shall be called Rawal Park. It shall also be open and the Environment Directorate shall be responsible to manage / open it for general public. Moreover, similar to the Lake View Park, facilities shall be provided by the environment directorate of CDA, in Rawal Park, to the visitors tourists / general public;(iii) the car parking, of Rawal Park, shall be established outside the entry Gate No.1 ;(iv) the tuck shops, if any, shall be established near the entry Gate No. 1. No tuck shop shall be allowed beyond that point. However, this will not imply a ban on the use of the already constructed Ex-Red Onion Hotel’s structure for any such activity by its owner;(v) Police shall ensure control of the public and security of the visitors; (vi) Environment Directorate of CDA shall ensure the installation of sufficient walk-through gates;(vii) Environment Directorate of CDA shall ensure the starting of boating both at Rawal Lake and Lake View Park but no motor boat shall be allowed in the Dam. However, all kinds of and shapes of roaming boats and paddle boats shall be allowed for general public / the visitors;(viii) Environment Directorate shall ensure that the boats shall keep away at least 350 feet from the spillway and other installations / places as may be communicated to the Environment Directorate of CDA by the Project Director (PD), Rawal Dam;(ix) the Environment Directorate shall ensure launching of tender in the process, as per PPRA Rules, and shall ensure the completion of the process and start of the activities by March 15, 2021. Thereafter, the contract shall be revised after every two years, without any termination of activity; (x) Fisheries Department shall ensure starting / opening of all kinds of fishing activity by 15 March 2021. However, the tenders etc., if any, shall be published on or before February 15, 2021; (xi) Environment Directorate shall be responsible for proper cleaning of the area of Lake View Park and the Rawal Park; (xii) the Auqaf Department of ICT shall take charge of the Masjid and the Mandir and; (xiii) no visitor shall be allow to go beyond Gate No. 2. However, visitors shall be allowed to offer prayers in the Mosque. And Hindu visitors shall be allowed to go to the Mandir, for their religious activities.

The issue of ownership of Majid and Mandhar at the Rawal Park remained unresolved as the official from CDA stated that he was not aware of the ownership rights.

The representative of Environment Department of CDA stated that tenders for opening of Rawal Park will be floated in the media in next 20 days, after which other formalities would be completed.

