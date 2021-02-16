ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
Pakistan

WBAF selects Pakistani IT minister as STI body chief

Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque has been appointed as President of Global Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Committee of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), a sub-organization of G20 countries.

The WBAF selected Pakistan from 127 countries for the office of the Committee’s president.

India was also in the queue to hold this important position. However, the position went to Pakistan.

The appointment of Syed Aminul Haque as President of STI Committee is based on his prominent role in the IT and telecom sector in Pakistan.

The organisation encourages and supports startups, SMEs, around the world.

The organisation also ensures practical steps to promote science, technology and innovation.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, deputy prime minister of Turkey, and several other world leaders are member of this organisation.

Regarding his appointment as president of the STI Committee, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said that it is an honor for Pakistan and I hope that it will pave way for Pakistan to become a technology hub in South Asia.

He said that under the commitment of the prime minister, Pakistani artisans will access to international level while start-ups, small business entrepreneur and companies will access global investors.

He said that Pakistan’s IT, science, technology and telecommunication sectors will be open to the world, which will result in business development, foreign investment, and employment opportunities in the country.

The federal minister said holding of position of the president of the STI Committee will greatly help in Pakistan’s access to foreign investors, multi-million dollar funds from all over the world, fulfilling digital vision of Pakistan and country’s economic stability.

Small businesses, technology companies, creative professionals and start-ups will have easier access to investors, while Pakistan has a great forum for branding around the world, he added.

A high-level team of the Ministry of IT has been working for several months to showcase Pakistani artisans, startups and SMEs, all over the world, and to encourage foreign investors to come to Pakistan.

Contacts with the World Business Angel Investment Forum and the opening of its office in Pakistan are a link in this chain.

A letter was also sent to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard.

As a result of these contacts, the World Business Angel Investment Forum offered to select Syed Aminul Haque as the STI committee president.

The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is an international organization aiming to ease access to finance for businesses from startup to scaleup, with the ultimate goal of generating more jobs and more social justice worldwide.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

