Karachi Yarn Market Rate
16 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (February 15, 2021).
=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus 2000
12/1
Nadeem Textile 2000
Indus 2050
Bajwa 2050
16/1.
Nadeem Textile 2100
United 2100
Abdullah Textile 2050
Indus 2150
Bajwa 2150
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K) 2400
Suriya Tex 2400
United 2150
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2400
Nadeem Textile 2350
Indus Dyeing 2350
Abdullah Textile 2200
Lucky Cotton 2200
22/1.
Bajwa 2300
United 2300
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United 2400
26/1.
AL-Karam 2550
Amin Text 2550
Shadman Cotton 2500
Diamond Int'l 2500
Lucky Cotton 2500
28/1
Abdullah Textile 2550
30/1.
Amin Tex. 2600
Al-Karam 2650
Jubilee Spinning 2500
GulAhmed (G.Lite) 2650
Lucky Cotton 2500
Diamond Intl 2600
32/1
Abdullah Textile 2600
40/1
Lucky Cotton 3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton 3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF 3250
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed 2400
Amin 2400
Indus Dyeing 2420
Bajwa 2420
Nadeem Textile 2400
42/1
Abdullah Textile 3200
52/1
Abdullah Textile 3500
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2600
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile 2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile 3600
70/1
Abdullah Textile 3700
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex 1500
Latif Tex. (Latif) 1450
Super 1300
Abdullah Textile (OE) 1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile 1600
Masal 1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local 170.00
Rupali 168.00
Imported 190.00
75/36/0
Imported 156.00
Local 132.00
Rupali 130.00
75/36/Him
Imported 170.00
Local 142.00
Rupali 141.00
100/36/0
Imported 145.00
Local 124.00
100/48/INT
Local 128.00
Rupali 125.00
Imported 151.00
150/48/0
Imported 136.00
Local 113.00
Rupali 112.00
150/48/Him
Imported 140.00
Local 118.00
Rupali 117.00
300/96/0
Imported 123.00
Local 108.00
Rupali 106.00
300/96/Him
Imported 130.00
Local 110.00
Rupali 109.00
150/144/Sim
Imported 132.00
Local NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported 152.00
Local 126.00
75/72/Sim
Imported 162.00
Local 137.00
75/144/Sim
Imported 168.00
Local 137.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported 128.00
75/72/SD
Imported 132.00
50/36/BR
Imported 140.00
Local 164.00
100/36/BR
Imported 115.00
150/48/BR
Imported 122.00
300/96/BR
Imported 108.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles 153.00
A.A. Cotton 142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile 157.00
A. A. Cotton 157.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex. 163.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20) 135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex. 167.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist 176.00
A. A. Cotton 176.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile 167.00
A. A. COTTON 130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile 188.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton 150.00
A. A. Textile 200.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre 214.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower 191.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB) 193.00
A. A. Cotton (PC) 235.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP) 195.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex 210.00
Prima 210.00
Local (AVG Price) 200.00
30/S
Kcetex 220.00
Prima 220.00
Local (AVG Price) 210.00
40/S
Kcetex 235.00
Prima 235.00
Local (AVG Price) 225.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex 200.00
Local 190.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex 215.00
Local 200.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 147.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 152.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 157.00
20/1 PP
Diwan 98.00
A. A. Cotton 162.00
Agar 96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 172.00
30/1 PP
Agar 101.00
Anwar 109.00
Diwan 103.00
A. A. Cotton 177.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton 99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton 210.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar 124.00
Diwan 125.00
Anwar 130.00
A. A. Cotton 270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48) 136.00
10/.1.
Zainab 172.00
A. A. Cotton 165.00
Lucky Cotton 160.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton 170.00
IFL 164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex 175.00
A. A. Cotton 145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48) 179.00
IFL (52 48) 180.00
A. A. Cotton 180.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED 186.00
Zainab (Combed) 187.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 190.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded 198.00
Zainab (Combed) 199.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton 195.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed) 212.00
Stallion 100.00
K. Nazir 112.00
Al-Karam 116.00
AA SML (Carded) 210.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded) 200.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed) 224.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed) 233.00
45/1 PC
Zainab 236.00
50/1 PC
Zainab 211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 180.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 190.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 200.00
AASML 180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40) 173.00
AASML 170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 210.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 215.00
AASML 195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton 140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D 201.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD) 200.00
I.C.I. Bright 202.00
Rupali 1.D 201.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD) 200.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD) 200.00
Ibrahim 1.D 201.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright 202.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright 202.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan 320.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan 320.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM 320.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia 320.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy 375.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51 375.00
=======================================
NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 15.02.2021.
ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)
