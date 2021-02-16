Karachi Yarn Market Rate

ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (February 15, 2021). ======================================= CONES...
Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (February 15, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2000
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2000
Indus                              2050
Bajwa                              2050
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2100
United                             2100
Abdullah Textile                   2050
Indus                              2150
Bajwa                              2150
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2400
Suriya Tex                         2400
United                             2150
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2400
Nadeem Textile                     2350
Indus Dyeing                       2350
Abdullah Textile                   2200
Lucky Cotton                       2200
22/1.
Bajwa                              2300
United                             2300
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2400
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2550
Amin Text                          2550
Shadman Cotton                     2500
Diamond Int'l                      2500
Lucky Cotton                       2500
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2550
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2600
Al-Karam                           2650
Jubilee Spinning                   2500
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2650
Lucky Cotton                       2500
Diamond Intl                       2600
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2600
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3250
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3600
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3250
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2400
Amin                               2400
Indus Dyeing                       2420
Bajwa                              2420
Nadeem Textile                     2400
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3200
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3500
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2600
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3600
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3700
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1500
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1450
Super                              1300
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1600
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            170.00
Rupali                           168.00
Imported                         190.00
75/36/0
Imported                         156.00
Local                            132.00
Rupali                           130.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         170.00
Local                            142.00
Rupali                           141.00
100/36/0
Imported                         145.00
Local                            124.00
100/48/INT
Local                            128.00
Rupali                           125.00
Imported                         151.00
150/48/0
Imported                         136.00
Local                            113.00
Rupali                           112.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         140.00
Local                            118.00
Rupali                           117.00
300/96/0
Imported                         123.00
Local                            108.00
Rupali                           106.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         130.00
Local                            110.00
Rupali                           109.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         132.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         152.00
Local                            126.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         162.00
Local                            137.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         168.00
Local                            137.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         128.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         132.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         140.00
Local                            164.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         115.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         122.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         108.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    153.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     157.00
A. A. Cotton                     157.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        163.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        167.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               176.00
A. A. Cotton                     176.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     167.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     188.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    200.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    214.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 191.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               193.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                235.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           195.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           210.00
Prima                            210.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
30/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
40/S
Kcetex                           235.00
Prima                            235.00
Local (AVG Price)                225.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           200.00
Local                            190.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           215.00
Local                            200.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     147.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     152.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     157.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     162.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     172.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     177.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           172.00
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
Lucky Cotton                     160.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       175.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            179.00
IFL (52 48)                      180.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    186.00
Zainab (Combed)                  187.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            190.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 198.00
Zainab (Combed)                  199.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      195.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          212.00
Stallion                         100.00
K. Nazir                         112.00
Al-Karam                         116.00
AA SML (Carded)                  210.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            200.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 224.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            233.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           236.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             180.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             190.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             200.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     210.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     215.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       201.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  200.00
I.C.I. Bright                    202.00
Rupali 1.D                       201.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  200.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               200.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      201.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             202.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          202.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                320.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                320.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 320.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      320.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               375.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              375.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 15.02.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

