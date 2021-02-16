ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Montana Aerospace prepares for $1.8bn stock market listing

Reuters 16 Feb 2021

FRANKFURT: Austrian-Swiss aircraft parts maker Montana Aerospace is preparing for a $1.8 billion stock market listing as its private equity owner seeks to exit while stock market valuations are high, people close to the matter said.

Austrian billionaire Michael Tojner’s private equity vehicle Montana Tech Components is working with UBS and Berenberg on an initial public offering in Zurich, which could value Montana Aerospace at up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.82 billion) and take place before the summer break, one of the sources said.

Montana Aerospace said that it regularly reviews growth financing options but would not comment specifically on an IPO.

“Consolidation is taking place in the aerospace sector - here we regularly review what growth financing options are available in order to be able to take advantage of market opportunities, particularly in the area of mergers & acquisitions,” the company said. The banks declined to comment. Montana Aerospace comprises the units UAC, Alu Menziken, Alpine Metal Tech and ASTA, which specialise in aluminium profiles and ready-to-install components mainly for the aerospace industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 weighed on Montana Aerospace’s sales as demand for new aircraft slowed with lockdowns and travel restrictions and the company had to temporarily close down sites.

