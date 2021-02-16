Montana Aerospace prepares for $1.8bn stock market listing

FRANKFURT: Austrian-Swiss aircraft parts maker Montana Aerospace is preparing for a $1.8 billion stock market listing as its private equity owner seeks to exit while stock market valuations are high, people close to the matter said.

Austrian billionaire Michael Tojner’s private equity vehicle Montana Tech Components is working with UBS and Berenberg on an initial public offering in Zurich, which could value Montana Aerospace at up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.82 billion) and take place before the summer break, one of the sources said.

Montana Aerospace said that it regularly reviews growth financing options but would not comment specifically on an IPO.

“Consolidation is taking place in the aerospace sector - here we regularly review what growth financing options are available in order to be able to take advantage of market opportunities, particularly in the area of mergers & acquisitions,” the company said. The banks declined to comment. Montana Aerospace comprises the units UAC, Alu Menziken, Alpine Metal Tech and ASTA, which specialise in aluminium profiles and ready-to-install components mainly for the aerospace industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 weighed on Montana Aerospace’s sales as demand for new aircraft slowed with lockdowns and travel restrictions and the company had to temporarily close down sites.