Bullion Rates

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Monday (February 15, 2021).

================================== In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees ================================== KARACHI ---------------------------------- Gold Tezabi 24 CT 95207.00 Silver Tezabi 1183.12 ---------------------------------- HYDERABAD ---------------------------------- Gold 24 CT 95165.00 Gold 22 CT 87234.00 Silver 1158.00 ==================================