Bullion Rates
16 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Monday (February 15, 2021).
==================================
In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees
==================================
KARACHI
----------------------------------
Gold Tezabi 24 CT 95207.00
Silver Tezabi 1183.12
----------------------------------
HYDERABAD
----------------------------------
Gold 24 CT 95165.00
Gold 22 CT 87234.00
Silver 1158.00
==================================
