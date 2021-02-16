Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
16 Feb 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 15, 2021).
==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
==================================================================================
M. M. M. A. Khanani Avanceon Limited 1,000 97.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 97.45
Sherman Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 130.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 130.70
ASDA Sec. Descon Oxychem 10,000 38.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 38.00
Amanah Investments Fauji Cement 11,000 26.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 26.10
Topline Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 175,000 72.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 175,000 72.50
ASDA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 12,500 0.01
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 0.01
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Elektron 9,500 40.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 40.00
Zafar Sec. Pak Refinery 660 27.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 660 27.20
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Power Cement Limited 500 11.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 11.25
ASDA Sec. Sazgar Engineering 10,000 200.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 200.00
ASDA Sec. Shabbir Tiles 25,000 28.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 28.50
ASDA Sec. Shell Pakistan 10,000 250.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 250.00
Sherman Sec. Tariq Glass 22,500 99.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,500 99.70
MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 4,900 120.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,900 120.60
==================================================================================
Total Turnover 293,560
==================================================================================
