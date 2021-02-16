KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 15, 2021).

================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ================================================================================== M. M. M. A. Khanani Avanceon Limited 1,000 97.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 97.45 Sherman Sec. D.G.Cement 1,000 130.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 130.70 ASDA Sec. Descon Oxychem 10,000 38.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 38.00 Amanah Investments Fauji Cement 11,000 26.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 26.10 Topline Sec. Frieslandcampins Engro 175,000 72.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 175,000 72.50 ASDA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 12,500 0.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 12,500 0.01 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Pak Elektron 9,500 40.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,500 40.00 Zafar Sec. Pak Refinery 660 27.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 660 27.20 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Power Cement Limited 500 11.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 11.25 ASDA Sec. Sazgar Engineering 10,000 200.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 200.00 ASDA Sec. Shabbir Tiles 25,000 28.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 28.50 ASDA Sec. Shell Pakistan 10,000 250.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 250.00 Sherman Sec. Tariq Glass 22,500 99.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,500 99.70 MRA Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 4,900 120.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,900 120.60 ================================================================================== Total Turnover 293,560 ==================================================================================

