Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (February 15, 2021).

==================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
==================================================================================
Member                       Company                         Turnover        Rates
Name                                                        of Shares
==================================================================================
M. M. M. A. Khanani          Avanceon Limited                   1,000        97.45
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000        97.45
Sherman Sec.                 D.G.Cement                         1,000       130.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           1,000       130.70
ASDA Sec.                    Descon Oxychem                    10,000        38.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000        38.00
Amanah Investments           Fauji Cement                      11,000        26.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          11,000        26.10
Topline Sec.                 Frieslandcampins Engro           175,000        72.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         175,000        72.50
ASDA Sec.                    Ghani Global Holding              12,500         0.01
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          12,500         0.01
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Pak Elektron                       9,500        40.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           9,500        40.00
Zafar Sec.                   Pak Refinery                         660        27.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             660        27.20
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Power Cement Limited                 500        11.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate             500        11.25
ASDA Sec.                    Sazgar Engineering                10,000       200.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000       200.00
ASDA Sec.                    Shabbir Tiles                     25,000        28.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          25,000        28.50
ASDA Sec.                    Shell Pakistan                    10,000       250.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          10,000       250.00
Sherman Sec.                 Tariq Glass                       22,500        99.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          22,500        99.70
MRA Sec.                     TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  4,900       120.60
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           4,900       120.60
==================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                   293,560
==================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

