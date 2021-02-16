ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
BOARD MEETINGS

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                      DATE            TIME
=========================================================
Descon Oxychem Ltd                16.02.2021     02:30 pm
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd      16.02.2021     03:30 pm
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd    16.02.2021     03:00 pm
Ghani Global Glass Limited        16.02.2021     11:30 am
Tri-Star Polyester Ltd            16.02.2021     10:00 am
Gatron (Industries) Ltd           16.02.2021     04:00 pm
Interloop Limited                 16.02.2021     09:00 pm
Allied Bank Ltd                   17.02.2021     11:00 am
Trsut Securities & Brokerage      17.02.2021     02:00 pm
Khalid Siraj
Textile Mills Limited             17.02.2021     10:30 am
Globe Textile Mills Ltd           17.02.2021     11:00 am
Power Cement Limited              17.02.2021     04:00 pm
Zephyr Textiles Limited           17.02.2021     10:30 am
Tariq Glass Industries Limited    17.02.2021     03:00 pm
Pakistan State Oil
Company Limited                   17.02.2021     02:30 pm
Kohat Cement Company Limited      17.02.2021     11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd             17.02.2021     02:30 pm
Habib Bank Limited                17.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Soneri Bank Ltd                   17.02.2021     10:00 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          17.02.2021     11:00 am
Meezan Bank Limited               18.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Faysal Bank Limited               18.02.2021     11:00 am
Kohinoor Energy Limited           18.02.2021     11:00 am
Crescent Jute Products Limited    18.02.2021     11:30 am
Wah Nobel Chemicals Limited       18.02.2021     11:30 am
Lakson Investments
Ltd-Open-end Fund                 18.02.2021     05:00 pm
Mari Petroleum Company Limited    18.02.2021     11:30 am
Orix Modaraba                     18.02.2021     11:00 am
Pakistan Paper Product            18.02.2021     11:00 am
Bolan Castings Ltd                18.02.2021     11:30 am
JS Global Capital Limited         18.02.2021     12:00 pm
Samba Bank Ltd                    18.02.2021     12:00 pm
Trust Modaraba                    18.02.2021     11:30 am
MACPAC Films Ltd                  18.02.2021     03:30 pm
Matco Foods Ltd                   18.02.2021     12:00 pm
Din Textile Mills Ltd             18.02.2021     03:00 pm
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd                18.02.2021     04:00 pm
Pakistan Paper Product            18.02.2021     11:00 am
Engro Corporation Ltd             18.02.2021     02:30 pm
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd            18.02.2021     10:30 am
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                19.02.2021     03:00 pm
National Foods Limited            19.02.2021     03:00 pm
GoodLuck Industries Ltd           19.02.2021     11:00 am
JS Investments Ltd-Open end       19.02.2021     10:00 am
Habib Rice Products Ltd           19.02.2021     11:00 am
Fauji Cement Company Ltd          19.02.2021     10:30 am
Popular Islamic Modaraba          19.02.2021     03:00 pm
Millat Tractors Ltd.              19.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Ittchad Chemicals Ltd.            19.02.2021     11:00 am
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd.           19.02.2021     04:30 pm
Agritech Limited                  19.02.2021     10:30 am
Pakistan PVC Ltd.                 19.02.2021     09:30 am
Agritech Limited                  19.02.2021     10:30 am
Dawood Equities Ltd.              19.02.2021     11:00 am
Capital Assets Leasing
Corporation Ltd.                  19.02.2021     10:00 am
Modaraba al-Mali                  19.02.2021     04:00 am
Sardar Chemical
Industries Limited                19.02.2021     05:00 pm
Pakistan Synthetics Limited       19.02.2021     04:30 pm
D.G. Khan Cement Co. Ltd          19.02.2021     11:00 am
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                    19.02.2021     11:00 am
The Bank of Punjab                19.02.2021     12:30 pm
JS Investments Limited            19.02.2021     10:00 am
Javedan Corporation Limited       20.02.2021   12:00 Noon
Atlas Battery Limited             20.02.2021     11:00 am
Ismail Industries Ltd             22.02.2021     11:00 am
Orix Leasing Pakistan Ltd.        22.02.2021     10:00 am
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd          23.02.2021     02:00 pm
Cyan Limited                      23.02.2021     03:30 pm
Berger Paints Pakistan Ltd        23.02.2021     11:00 am
Allied Rental Modaraba            23.02.2021     09:30 am
Towllers Limited                  24.02.2021     12:00 pm
United Bank Limited               24.02.2021     03:00 pm
The Organic Meat Co.Ltd.          24.02.2021     11:00 am
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Ltd      25.02.2021     03:00 pm
Hafiz Limited                     25.02.2021     11:30 am
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd               25.02.2021     10:30 am
Indus Motor Pakistan Ltd          25.02.2021     04:00 pm
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of
Pakistan Limited                  25.02.2021     11:00 am
Shabbir tiles & Ceramics Ltd.     26.02.2021     04:00 am
Buxlay Paints Limited             26.02.2021     11:00 am
Johnson & Philips
Pakistan Limited                  26.02.2021     11:30 am
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                  01.03.2021     03:00 pm
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       01.03.2021     02:30 pm
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd.           03.03.2021     02:30 pm
=========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

