On vaccine diplomacy

It is thanks to a sizable donation from China that “vaccination” against Covid-19 started in Pakistan earlier this month. That gift of half million Sinopharm doses from the Iron Brother is part of what observers refer to as “vaccine diplomacy”. And it turns out China is not alone in doling out those jabs – our eastern neighbor India is also a top contender among the very few giving nations. This is a moment for Pakistan’s political and scientific community to reflect on why the country is so far behind its neighbors on this count.

During an active pandemic, shipments of free vaccine are as good for a recipient country as planeloads of greenbacks during a BOP crisis. Except that it is not the United States or its European counterparts or the IMF doling out the emergency assistance – it is mainly China and India that are sharing their Covid-19 vaccine production with others. Both these countries seem eager to cultivate influence in the region and across the world. Battle for goodwill is particular strong in regional nations Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

China is to reportedly provide free vaccines to 53 countries over time. So far it has donated the shots to a list of countries that include Cambodia, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines. Pakistan was the first to get the Chinese vaccine aid, a show of symbolism. China is also supplying vaccines to other countries on a commercial basis, with doses making their way to important countries like Turkey, Hungary and Serbia. Providing vaccines to individual European nations is being seen as a diplomatic victory for China.

But thus far, India seems to be leading the race. As per Wall Street Journal, India has so far provided for free more than 6 million doses to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Cambodia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal and Seychelles in Asia as well as to a few Caribbean nations. India has also exported close to 20 million vaccines under commercial contracts, including to countries as far away as Brazil, Morocco and South Africa. Data on China-donated vaccines isn’t available, but the figure is likely lower than India.

In short, India has donated to every country in SAARC except for Pakistan. However, Pakistan, which has placed its bets on the Chinese options, is still poised to benefit from India’s huge capacity, although indirectly. The WHO’s Covax initiative will receive some 240 million Astra-Zeneca doses manufactured by India’s Serum Institute by June this year, out of which Pakistan is set to receive 17 million doses.

Why India is leading China in vaccine diplomacy is due to its capability to mass produce vaccines. In pre-pandemic times, India’s companies, led by heavyweights Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech Limited, were churning out more than half of global all-vaccine output. The high capacity utilization without major glitches means Indian vaccine makers are able to sustain high production levels. This is leaving a surplus after accounting for domestic vaccination, a surplus that is being donated or exported to score bonhomie.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that China, whose internal inoculation requirements rival those of India, is lagging India so far in fulfilling its vaccine promises abroad. Not only are India’s manufacturers ahead in their production, they also have the benefit of research alliance with leading Western firms like Astra-Zeneca and Novavax Inc. The West-approved and in-use vaccines are naturally getting regulatory approvals among developing countries, while Chinese vaccine makers are unable to share full data.

A rivalry had also started at the pandemic’s outset, when China and India began providing other countries with masks, protective gears and pharmaceuticals. Vaccine diplomacy can also help, because developing countries, which have been far behind rich nations in procuring vaccines, can at least start their immunization campaigns. Vaccine diplomacy shines a bright light on donor countries’ capabilities, but others have pointed out that donors can be perceived as taking advantage of the situation. Besides, such donations cannot be sustained for long, given the large inoculation requirements that major donors have.