ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
ASC 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.89%)
ASL 23.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.36%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.04%)
BOP 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 140.00 Increased By ▲ 8.10 (6.14%)
EPCL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 88.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
JSCL 24.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
KAPCO 39.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.43%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PPL 91.84 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.65%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
PTC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
TRG 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
UNITY 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 34.39 (0.7%)
BR30 25,423 Increased By ▲ 169.54 (0.67%)
KSE100 46,317 Increased By ▲ 508.32 (1.11%)
KSE30 19,328 Increased By ▲ 223.86 (1.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Lanxess buys Emerald Kalama in $1.1bn deal

Reuters 15 Feb 2021

FRANKFURT: German chemical company Lanxess is buying US-based Emerald Kalama Chemical for an enterprise value of about $1.08 billion to strengthen its consumer business.

The acquisition was announced on Sunday by Lanxess which said it would be financed by its existing liquidity. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year subject to approval by the relevant authorities, the German firm added.

Emerald is a specialty chemicals company whose products include food preservatives, household and cosmetic applications, flavours and fragrances, as well as plastics and adhesives for industry. Lanxess is buying it from affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC.

"By acquiring Emerald Kalama Chemical, Lanxess strengthens its specialty chemical portfolio, especially in the consumer protection segment, and would materially expand into the growth markets of food and animal nutrition," it said.

Emerald Kalama employs around 500 employees and runs three production sites in Kalama in the U.S. state of Washington, Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and Widnes in Britain.

The company reported 2020 sales of around $425 million and earnings before interest taxes depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before exceptionals of around $90 million.

Around 45% of its turnover is generated in North America.

Lanxess said the acquisition would be earnings-per-share accretive in the first fiscal year after its completion. Within three years following completion it expects synergies, or cost savings, to generate an additional $30 million in annual EBITDA.

EBITDA Lanxess German chemical company Emerald Kalama Chemical American Securities LLC Widnes

Lanxess buys Emerald Kalama in $1.1bn deal

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.