ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.83%)
ASL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
AVN 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.95%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 137.90 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (4.55%)
EPCL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 88.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
JSCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.85%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.44%)
PRL 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 118.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.29%)
BR100 4,954 Increased By ▲ 29.23 (0.59%)
BR30 25,378 Increased By ▲ 124.49 (0.49%)
KSE100 46,295 Increased By ▲ 486.21 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,316 Increased By ▲ 211.51 (1.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Police retrieve 32-kanal state land in Kahna

Recorder Report 15 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The city police claimed on Sunday to have retrieved a 32-kanal of state land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers in an operation at Sadhoki area of Kahna.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar under the supervision of SP Model Town division Dost Muhammad while personnel of related departments also assisted the police.

Before launching the operation early in the morning, a police spokesperson said that a heavy contingent of police and other departments was deputed in the field for the protection of the people of the area. He said the operation proceeded smoothly and proved highly successful in collaboration with the district government, revenue and other related departments.

Commenting on the matter, CCPO Dogar while declaring that there is no space for land grabbers in the city and said that police will deal such anti-social elements with iron hands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

police CCPO Kahna kanal Dost Muhammad

Police retrieve 32-kanal state land in Kahna

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.