Police retrieve 32-kanal state land in Kahna

LAHORE: The city police claimed on Sunday to have retrieved a 32-kanal of state land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers in an operation at Sadhoki area of Kahna.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar under the supervision of SP Model Town division Dost Muhammad while personnel of related departments also assisted the police.

Before launching the operation early in the morning, a police spokesperson said that a heavy contingent of police and other departments was deputed in the field for the protection of the people of the area. He said the operation proceeded smoothly and proved highly successful in collaboration with the district government, revenue and other related departments.

Commenting on the matter, CCPO Dogar while declaring that there is no space for land grabbers in the city and said that police will deal such anti-social elements with iron hands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021