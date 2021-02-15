ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
JKNC condemns confinement of party stalwarts in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK): In Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the Jammu & Kashmir National...
APP 15 Feb 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): In Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) on Sunday denounced locking-up of the Party President and former puppet chief ministers of the occupied state Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son Vice President Omar Abdullah with their family at their residence in occupied Srinagar.

In a joint statement released to the media in occupied Srinagar on Sunday, the Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal; Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Party “MPs” Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi; Senior leaders Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous; Mir Saifullah, Irfan Shah, Ali Mohammad Dar, Bashir Veeri, District Presidents, Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Women’s Wing, Minority and Legal wing functionaries denounced, what they declared, the arbitrary detention of the party president and vice president at their residence in occupied Srinagar.

“Confining party leaders to their homes exposes the iron fist approach towards IIOJ&K. The measure is the gross violation of human rights and is highly condemnable. Previously also at various instances, the leaders were debarred from moving out from their residences exclusive of any reason.

The undue measure marks a new low in the curtailment of fundamental rights of the people of Kashmir.

“Such harsh and Delhi-sponsored unwarranted measures would further alienate the people and delay restoration of normalcy in Kashmir, which has been reeling under fear psychosis and a sense of insecurity since the Indian sinister act of August 05, 2019”, the JKNC leaders said.

They said the disdain with the Kashmiri political leaders who kept the political process alive in IIOJK braving all odds and threats was appalling.

“The amorality of the Indian government’s treatment towards, what they described, “the mainstream leaders”, is certainly dispiriting, but dangerous as well on account of the already-enlarged political vacuum it will create”, they said and added that having a sitting “MP” - former “chief minister” and former “union minister” Dr Farooq Abdullah’s stature confined will further prove a bad bet.

“Therefore we impress upon the incumbent “authorities” to refrain from such bullish and high-handed measures,” they said.

