Thalassemia awareness walk held in Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR: An awareness walk was held in Landi Kotal Bazaar on Sunday under the banner of Jihad for Zero Thalassemia (JZT) organization.

Led by JZT district Khyber coordinator Zabihullah Afridi, the walk was attended by Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal Bazaar president Haji Jafar, Chief of Khyber Students Association Abu Darda, welfare organization president Akhtar Ali beside scores of traders, students and members of civil society. Speaking on the occasion, Zabihullah Afridi said the main purpose of the activity was to sensitize the disease and to persuade the general masses to encourage the Thalassemia patients and to adopt all necessary precautionary and treating measures to halt the fatal illness.

Approximately 1800 Thalassemia patients mostly children have been filed in district Khyber; therefore, it is joint duty of the government and the philanthropists to extend financial and extra-needed assistance to treat them on time.

