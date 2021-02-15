ANL 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.57%)
CTP licensing branch officers directed to ensure transparency

APP 15 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: The officers of City Traffic Police (CTP), Licensing Branch have been directed to ensure merit and transparency said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal.

He said that the CTP were issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.

He informed that in order to provide driving license facility to the residents at tehsil level, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have inaugurated driving license facility in Taxila.

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan inaugurated Taxila Khidmat Centre and driving license facility the other day.

The CTO informed that out of over 300 tehsils of Punjab province, the facility which is first of its kind was provided at Taxila to facilitate local residents of the tehsil. The centre would cater to the needs of local residents and surrounding areas and the citizens would get all licensing services under one roof at the Kidmat centre, he added.

He said, the CTP Licensing Branch was providing all services under one roof at One Window Operation of CTP headquarters.

He said that the citizens should directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

In case of any difficulty in getting driving license, the citizens can also contact CTP’s help line 1915 and 051-9272616.

The CTO informed that the driving license branch is corruption free and working in transparent way.

To attain a learner permit or the driving license the applicant has to visit and get it from Rawalpindi driving license office in CTP Headquarters.

If the applicant has the ID with address of Rawalpindi district then he is eligible to get driving license from here.

City Traffic Police Rawalpindi also offers the International driving license along the motorcycle, car, jeep, LTV, HTV and the PSV types of license. For an International driving license the applicant should have a passport and a valid visa stamp on it.

