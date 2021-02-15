Condition of Malir more terrible than Thar: Haleem

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the PPP has been winning from Malir since 1971, but today the condition of Malir is worse than Tharparker.

Addressing a press conference in Gulshan-e-Umair here on Sunday flanked by PTI Karachi President Khuram Sherzaman, MNAs Alamgir Khan, Saima Nadeem and PTI candidate from PS-88 Jansher Junejo, he said Malir lacks of facilities of clean drinking water, education and healthcare.

He said that the corrupt rulers had promoted drug culture in Mali and in past these rulers had governed Malir through Rao Anwar.

Haleem Adil said after the month of March major changes are due in Sindh. He said that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is daydreaming. His statement that they will get 10 Senate seats from Sindh is tantamount to confession of horse-trading. He said he would write to the Election Commission on this matter.

He said during last Senate elections a bitter horse-trading was witnessed in Sindh, and the PPP used looted money to buy votes.

He said they want open voting but the PPP had always opposed it. He said however a case was pending in the Supreme Court. He said all members of PTI and its allied parties were united and they would thwart any bid of horse-trading in Senate elections. He said we will give a surprise to people with the end of the corrupt government of the PPP in Sindh.

PTI leader and PS-88 candidate Jansher Junejo said that the PPP is using government machinery in his constituency, but the voters would not support it. PTI Karachi president Khuram Sherzaman said that the Prime Minister was giving Karachi a gift of 25 fire tenders. He said development projects were being started in Karachi. He said park and pipeline projects are initiated in Korangi and soon Green Line would start running.