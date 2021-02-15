ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2%)
ASC 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
ASL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
AVN 96.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.6%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.73%)
EPCL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.52%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
FFL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
KAPCO 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.47%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
POWER 11.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 91.59 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.37%)
PRL 26.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.89%)
TRG 118.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
UNITY 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.71%)
BR100 4,940 Increased By ▲ 15.13 (0.31%)
BR30 25,272 Increased By ▲ 17.81 (0.07%)
KSE100 46,191 Increased By ▲ 382.44 (0.83%)
KSE30 19,266 Increased By ▲ 161.73 (0.85%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil market on recovery path, says Russia’s Novak

Reuters 15 Feb 2021

MOSCOW: The global oil market is on a recovery path and the oil price this year could average $45-$60 per barrel, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was quoted as saying on Sunday.

Novak, quoted by Russian news agencies, also said the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was 95% complete and would be completed despite attempts by the United States “to block it”.

“We’ve seen low volatility in the past few months. This means the market is balanced and the prices we are seeing today are in line with the market situation,” Novak told Rossiya 1 TV channel, according to RIA news agency.

Brent oil is currently trading above $62 per barrel.

Novak also said that global oil demand had been at its lowest during the pandemic-related crisis in April-May, when it fell by around 20-25% from its usual level.

Demand then improved and the decline was 8-9% by the year-end, he said, according to Interfax news agency. Global oil demand had stood at around 100 million barrels per day before the coronavirus-related lockdowns.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has said global oil demand in 2021 would rebound more slowly than previously thought as the impact of the pandemic lingers.

Alexander Novak oil market Novak Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Oil market on recovery path, says Russia’s Novak

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Govt used tear gas on protestors to ‘test it’: Rashid

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.