ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.83%)
ASL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
AVN 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.95%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 137.90 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (4.55%)
EPCL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 88.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
JSCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.85%)
PAEL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
PIBTL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
POWER 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.44%)
PRL 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 118.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.29%)
BR100 4,957 Increased By ▲ 31.73 (0.64%)
BR30 25,388 Increased By ▲ 134.31 (0.53%)
KSE100 46,264 Increased By ▲ 455.65 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 194.3 (1.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies sweep Test series 2-0

AFP 15 Feb 2021

DHAKA: Rahkeem Cornwall took centre stage as spinners picked up all 10 wickets in the West Indies’s 17-run victory over Bangladesh in the second and final Test on Sunday to complete a series whitewash. Cornwall took 4-105 while Kraigg Brathwaite (3-25) and Jomel Warrican (3-47) grabbed the remaining wickets as Bangladesh were bowled out for 213 on the fourth day.

Mehidy Hasan hit two sixes and three fours late in the day to add drama after the hosts lost their ninth wicket but the West Indies kept their cool to deny them a come-from-behind win.

The tourists, missing most of their top stars who feared travelling during the coronavirus pandemic, jumped with joy after Cornwall took a catch at slip off Warrican to dismiss Mehidy for 31 and end the innings. Set a target of 231 runs, opener Tamim Iqbal hit a quickfire 50 and put on 59 with Soumya Sarkar (13).

Brathwaite removed both openers before Cornwall and Warrican put the West Indies in control.

“I would say this is a team effort. The one-day team didn’t do well. But we had some plans and came on top,” said Brathwaite.

The West Indies had lost the ODI series 3-0.

“Coming over here with all the protocols in place, it is huge,” he added.

“Very thankful for this opportunity. I’m very proud of the boys. It means everything back home.”

Brathwaite broke through off his first delivery as Soumya departed with an edge ricocheting off the gloves of wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva before flying to Cornwall at slip.

Tamim raced to a fifty off 43 balls — including nine fours — before giving Shayne Moseley a catch at short cover.

Warrican claimed Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (26) and Mushfiqur Rahim (14), while Cornwall got rid of Mohammad Mithun (10) and Liton Das (22). “When you lose, it is always disappointing,” said Mominul.

“When Tamim was batting, we thought we will easily win it. But we lost wickets in the middle period and then Mehidy tried hard but fell short.”

The West Indies smelled a win once Cornwall dismissed Taijul for nine.

Mehidy and Nayeem Hasan defiantly put on 25 for the ninth wicket, reviving home hopes. But Brathwaite removed Nayeem (14) in the final over of scheduled play, forcing an extension. Taijul earlier finished on 4-36 while Nayeem took 3-34 as Bangladesh bowled out the West Indies for 117 in their second innings.

=================================================
Scoreboard
=================================================

West Indies first innings 409 (Joshua Da Silva 92, Nkrumah Bonner 90, Alzarri Joseph 82, Abu Jayed 4-98, Taijul Islam 4-108)

Bangladesh first innings 296 (Liton Das 71, Mehidy Hasan 57, Mushfiqur Rahim 54, Rahkeem Cornwall 5-74)

=================================================
West Indies second innings (overnight 41-3)
=================================================
K. Brathwaite c Liton b Nayeem                  6
J. Campbell b Taijul                           18
S. Moseley c Mithun b Mehidy                    7
N. Bonner b Nayeem                             38
J. Warrican lbw Jayed                           2
K. Mayers lbw Jayed                             6
J. Blackwood st Liton b Taijul                  9
J. Da Silva c Soumya b Taijul                  20
A. Joseph c Najmul b Taijul                     9
R. Cornwall c Mushfiqur b Nayeem                1
S. Gabriel not out                              1
-------------------------------------------------
Extras:                                         0
-------------------------------------------------
Total: (all out; 52.5 overs)                  117
-------------------------------------------------

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Brathwaite), 2-20 (Moseley), 3-39 (Campbell), 4-50 (Warrican), 5-62 (Mayers), 6-73 (Blackwood), 7-104 (Da Silva), 8-114 (Joseph), 9-116 (Bonner), 10-117 (Cornwall)

Bowling: Taijul 21-4-36-4, Nayeem 15.5-5-34-3, Mehidy 6-1-15-1, Jayed 10-4-32-2

=================================================
Bangladesh second innings
=================================================
T. Iqbal c Moseley b Brathwaite                50
S. Sarkar c Cornwall b Brathwaite              13
N. Hossain c Moseley b Cornwall                11
M. Haque c Cornwall b Warrican                 26
M. Rahim c Da Silva b Warrican                 14
M. Mithun c Moseley b Cornwall                 10
L. Das c Joshua Da Silva b Cornwall            22
M. Hasan c Cornwall b Warrican                 31
T. Islam lbw Cornwall                           8
N. Hasan lbw Brathwaite                        14
Abu Jayed not out                               0
-------------------------------------------------
Extras: (b8, lb 4, nb2)                        14
-------------------------------------------------
Total: (all out; 61.3 overs)                  213
-------------------------------------------------

Fall of wickets: 1-59 (Soumya), 2-70 (Tamim), 3-78 (Najmul), 4-101 (Mushfiqur), 5-115 (Mithun), 6-147 (Mominul), 7-153 (Liton), 8-163 (Taijul), 9-188 (Nayeem), 10-213 (Mehidy)

Bowling: Cornwall 30-5-105-4, Joseph 2-0-16-0, Gabriel 2-0-8-0, Warrican 16.3-4-47-3 (nb2) Brathwaite 11-1-25-3

Result: West Indies win by 17 runs

Series result: West Indies win 2-0

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid Rahul (BAN).—AFP

Coronavirus Kraigg Brathwaite Tamim Iqbal Mehidy Hasan Rahkeem Cornwall ODI series Joshua Da Silva

West Indies sweep Test series 2-0

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.