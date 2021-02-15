India trying to make IIOJK a Hindu state: AJK president

KARACHI: President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Sardar Masood Khan has said that India is trying to make Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIJOK) a Hindu state and over two million Hindus have been settled in occupied Kashmir during the last eight months to bring the Muslims’ majority into minority.

While, addressing the “Meet the Press” at Karachi Press Club on Saturday, President AJ&K said that Indian Prime Minister Modi is changing the population ratio in occupied Kashmir and Kashmiris’ lands are being seized and handed over to Hindus.

“They (Indian Government) are bringing Hindus from outside and settling them in occupied Kashmir. The proportion of the religious population is being changed to turn the majority of Muslims into a minority”, he said and added that the basic aim behind this move is to make the Muslim state a Hindu state. “Since the last eight months, some two to three million Hindus have been settled in occupied Kashmir and Indian government want to settle some 6 million Hindus as against Muslim population of 14 million”, President AJ&K mentioned.

In this entire and worst situation, the international media has condemned the Indian atrocities, however the major world powers and the Security Council is remained silent on the genocide of Kashmiris, he said and demanded that UN resolutions on Kashmir must be implemented to provide the justice to Kashmiris.

Masood Khan said that there is need that everyone must condemn the India’s move, but the big powers, that make the decisions, have turned their eyes away. They are ignoring human rights violation in occupied Kashmir, he said. He said that Kashmiris are looking toward Pakistani brothers and considered Pakistan and its 2.2 million populations their lawyers.

He said that the situation in Occupied Kashmir is deteriorating day by day, but fortunately, our efforts on Kashmir are not working. There are a number of detention centers in occupied Kashmir where Kashmiri youth are imprisoned and no one is allowed to meet them and no one can appeal against their detention. Dozens of young people are being martyred every day, he mentioned.

Replying a question, President AJ&K said the state of Pakistan will never bargain on Kashmir. The President of AJ&K said that Pakistan army is doing its job and still present to defend Pakistan as well as Kashmir.

“We are not afraid of war for Kashmir as Pakistan and Kashmiris have fought six wars together and still not afraid to fight”, Masood Khan said. He said that there is no terrorist in occupied Kashmir, but yes there is Indian state terrorism. However despite the extreme terrorism, India has not been able to buy Kashmiris during the last 73 years and Kashmiris are still struggling for their rights, he said.

He also urged the newly elected US President to come forward and stop Indian massacre in Kashmir. “I don’t think there is a need to go to the International Court of Justice as Kashmir resolutions are in place in the Security Council”, he said.

