ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.52%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.83%)
ASL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.32%)
AVN 96.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.95%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 137.90 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (4.55%)
EPCL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HUBC 88.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
JSCL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
KAPCO 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.24%)
KEL 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.85%)
PAEL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
PIBTL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
POWER 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
PPL 91.65 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.44%)
PRL 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
PTC 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TRG 118.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.29%)
BR100 4,957 Increased By ▲ 31.73 (0.64%)
BR30 25,388 Increased By ▲ 134.31 (0.53%)
KSE100 46,264 Increased By ▲ 455.65 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 194.3 (1.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM-P to contest for 10 Senate seats in Sindh

NNI 15 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to contest elections on 10 Senate seats in Sindh

According to the details, MQM-P’s candidates will submit their nomination papers on 10 out of 11 Senate seats in the province. MQM’s Rauf Siddiqui, Dr Shahab Imam and Khizar Ali Zaidi have submitted their papers for the technocrat seat.

Faisal Subzwari, Khuwaja Sohail Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui, Dr Zaffar Kamali and Abdul Qadir Khanzada have submitted their nomination papers for general seats of the Senate. However, two candidates of the party have submitted their forms for women-specific seats. Earlier on February 13, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh chapter had announced that 20 candidates had submitted their nomination forms for the Senate election from the province.

A spokesman for ECP Sindh had said that out of the total nomination forms, 12 had been submitted by PPP candidates. “The PPP filed nominations on three technocrat seats and three seats reserved for women,” he had said. The spokesman had further said that the MQM-P had also submitted nomination forms including four on general seats, one on seats reserved for women and another one on a technocrat seat.

Senate election ECP MQM P Rauf Siddiqui Dr Shahab Imam Khizar Ali Zaidi

MQM-P to contest for 10 Senate seats in Sindh

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.