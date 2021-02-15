MQM-P to contest for 10 Senate seats in Sindh

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to contest elections on 10 Senate seats in Sindh

According to the details, MQM-P’s candidates will submit their nomination papers on 10 out of 11 Senate seats in the province. MQM’s Rauf Siddiqui, Dr Shahab Imam and Khizar Ali Zaidi have submitted their papers for the technocrat seat.

Faisal Subzwari, Khuwaja Sohail Mansoor, Rauf Siddiqui, Dr Zaffar Kamali and Abdul Qadir Khanzada have submitted their nomination papers for general seats of the Senate. However, two candidates of the party have submitted their forms for women-specific seats. Earlier on February 13, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh chapter had announced that 20 candidates had submitted their nomination forms for the Senate election from the province.

A spokesman for ECP Sindh had said that out of the total nomination forms, 12 had been submitted by PPP candidates. “The PPP filed nominations on three technocrat seats and three seats reserved for women,” he had said. The spokesman had further said that the MQM-P had also submitted nomination forms including four on general seats, one on seats reserved for women and another one on a technocrat seat.