‘Govt wants to ensure impartiality in Senate elections’

LAHORE: Terming the opposition of open ballot voting in the Senate polls as the support of “vote for sale,” Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday that the government wants to ensure impartiality in the Senate elections and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will emerge as the largest political party in the Upper house. “The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking historic steps to provide basic facilities to the public,” the Governor said while talking to the media after wreath laying ceremony at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Anayat Qadri.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of the country and elimination of terrorism.

The Governor said that 100% transparent Senate elections are also necessary for strengthening of democracy. Opposition of Electoral reform by political opponents is also a negation of democracy, he sai, adding: “The Opposition should give up its stubbornness and support electoral reforms including open ballot in the Senate elections; the strength of Parliament and democracy will also strengthen the country.”

Chaudhry Sarwar said that PDM parties should stop dreaming of toppling the government. Those who are spreading chaos will be disappointed and the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete its constitutional term, he added.

