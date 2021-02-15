Ramazan: No one will be allowed to create wheat flour crisis: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said that the government will not allow anyone to create wheat flour crisis during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and currently there is no shortage of the wheat flour in Punjab.

“The government will not allow anyone to create wheat flour crisis during Ramadan and will not allow any imbalance in demand and supply at Ramadan bazaars, including general markets across the province. Increase in the support price of wheat flour has been made on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to benefit the farmers besides increasing the production of wheat which will have no effect on the existing stock and the flour will be made available at pre-determined rates,” the minister said while addressing a gathering in New Mohalla UC-46 after inaugurating a newly-constructed road above a ‘nullah’.

For the first time in the history of the province, contracts of construction works are being awarded on merit and it is being ensured that public money is spent only on public welfare and no corruption is occurred, Hafeez claimed.

