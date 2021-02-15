ANL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.54%)
APRF holds free medical camp

Recorder Report 15 Feb 2021

HYDERABAD: All Pakistan Rajputana Federation (APRF) has set up one day free medical camp in Rajputana Hospital here at Hyderabad.

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fahad Hussain Shaikh, Head of Gastroenterology Department, Lumhs Dr Akram Bajwa and Dr Ahsan of NICVD Hyderabad inaugurated the one day medical camp while more than 20 consultant doctors provided their free services.

The patients of diabetes, blood pressure, lungs, gastro, ENT, physiotherapy, skin and other diseases were examined and provided free medicines. They conducted free medical check-ups of hundreds of patients including women and children at the medical camp.

President of HCCI Fahad Hussain Sheikh and members of the working committee inspected the free medical camp and various departments of Rajputana Hospital. The paramedical staff of Rajputana Hospital briefed the members of the chamber.

Fahad Hussain Sheikh appreciated the arrangements made by the Rajputana Hospital for its services to the suffering humanity.

Head of Gastroenterology Department, Lumhs Dr Akram Bajwa appreciated the efforts of All Pakistan Rajputana Federation and said that such free medical camp is the best opportunity to serve the poor people to provide them free medical care.

Dr. Ahsan of NICVD Hyderabad said that even the people living below the poverty line can get free medicines from the free medical camp by getting their checkup done in a modern way and this is a testament to the valuable services of the All Pakistan Rajputana Federation.

Brigadier Aamir Zahid (Sitarah-e-Imtiaz), Director, National University of Modern Languages (NUML) lauded Pakistan Rajputana Federation for organizing one-day free medical camp and provided free medical treatment which is beyond the reach of poor people.

