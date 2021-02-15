ANL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
National economy gradually stabilizing: Qaiser

Recorder Report 15 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said the national economy is gradually stabilizing due to prudent policies of the incumbent government.

Addressing a workers’ convention in district Swabi on Sunday, Qaiser said the hard times are over and now the journey of development and prosperity has begun.

Qaiser continued that effective financial policies are gradually decreasing the economic crisis.

The speaker said that the present government inherited various challenges out of which the glaring one was the financial condition. He said that under the sagacious stewardship of PM Imran Khan, the country was being steered out of that crunch.

Asad Qaiser said the government has launched a number of development projects across the country to improve connectivity, boost trade activities besides ensuring employment opportunities.

About Pak-Afghan relations, he said the people of both countries have same culture and religion and the government is trying hard to enhance trade activities with Central Asian states through Afghanistan.

He said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will soon visit Pakistan for extension of bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

About PDM strikes, Asad Qaiser said they have no public welfare agenda and the government cannot be removed through marches.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

