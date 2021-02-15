Your rupee last week

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (February 8 to 12, 2021).

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 04.02.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 08.02.2021 12.02.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 160.3 160.2 160.2 160.2 01/02/2021 160.3 02/02/2021 - 0.100000 -0.06 U.K 219.710 219.970 218.070 218.070 04/02/2021 219.970 01/02/2021 - 1.640000 -0.75 Japan 1.534300 1.529900 1.524000 1.524000 04/02/2021 1.529900 01/02/2021 - 0.010300 -0.67 Euro 193.950 194.250 192.530 192.530 04/02/2021 194.250 01/02/2021 - 1.420000 -0.73 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 04.02.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 08.02.2021 12.02.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 160.7 160.4 159.7 159.7 12/02/2021 160.4 08/02/2021 - 1.000000 -0.62 U.K 218.750 220.330 220.280 220.280 12/02/2021 221.390 11/02/2021 + 1.530000 0.70 Japan 1.528700 1.521000 1.523600 1.521000 08/02/2021 1.529100 11/02/2021 - 0.005100 -0.33 Euro 193.130 193.100 194.370 193.100 08/02/2021 194.670 10/02/2021 + 1.240000 0.64 ========================================================================================================

