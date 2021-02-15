ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.83%)
ASL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.54%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.04%)
BOP 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 139.25 Increased By ▲ 7.35 (5.57%)
EPCL 47.98 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.88%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
FFL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
JSCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
KAPCO 39.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.27%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.88%)
PIBTL 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.71%)
POWER 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.69%)
PPL 91.79 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.59%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.76%)
TRG 118.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.25%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
BR100 4,961 Increased By ▲ 36.28 (0.74%)
BR30 25,433 Increased By ▲ 179.41 (0.71%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 493.03 (1.08%)
KSE30 19,321 Increased By ▲ 216.56 (1.13%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Your rupee last week

15 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (February 8 to 12, 2021).

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING                                                 
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
========================================================================================================
          04.02.2021                            LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    08.02.2021    12.02.2021                                 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       160.3     160.2     160.2     160.2   01/02/2021     160.3   02/02/2021   -   0.100000   -0.06
U.K     219.710   219.970   218.070   218.070   04/02/2021   219.970   01/02/2021   -   1.640000   -0.75
Japan  1.534300  1.529900  1.524000  1.524000   04/02/2021  1.529900   01/02/2021   -   0.010300   -0.67
Euro    193.950   194.250   192.530   192.530   04/02/2021   194.250   01/02/2021   -   1.420000   -0.73
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING                                                
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
          04.02.2021                           LAST WEEK RATES
          Previous
          Week    08.02.2021     12.02.2021                                FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
          Closing  Opening  Closing   Highest                 Lowest              Over Previous Week
          Rate                         Rate        Date        Rate       Date    +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs        Rs      Rs                      Rs             - Down      Rs          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       160.7     160.4     159.7     159.7   12/02/2021     160.4   08/02/2021   -   1.000000   -0.62
U.K     218.750   220.330   220.280   220.280   12/02/2021   221.390   11/02/2021   +   1.530000    0.70
Japan  1.528700  1.521000  1.523600  1.521000   08/02/2021  1.529100   11/02/2021   -   0.005100   -0.33
Euro    193.130   193.100   194.370   193.100   08/02/2021   194.670   10/02/2021   +   1.240000    0.64
========================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

foreign exchange Your rupee last week

Your rupee last week

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

PM takes notice: Complaints against Punjab bureaucracy filed

Afghan transit goods: MoC directs FBR to allow unhindered facilitation

PTA asks FBR to stop import of GSM amplifiers, boosters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.