Pakistan
Murree, Nathiagali likely to receive snowfall from Feb 21: Spokesman PMD
- During the span the cold waves would persist in different parts of the country.
14 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said the new spell of snowfall would start in Murree including Nathiagali, Ayubia, thandiani and it's adjoining areas from February 21.
Talking to APP, he said the intermittent snowfall spell would continue till February 28.
During the span the cold waves would persist in different parts of the country.
He said the tourists should make aware of the weather situation as PMD has issued it's weather advisory for the ease of public.
