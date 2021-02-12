Pakistan
Massive earthquake jolts across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
- An earthquake jolted across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and as far as Lahore - measuring 6.4 on the richter scale.
- Massive earthquake felt across India, Pakistan and parts of Central Asia, including Tajikistan.
12 Feb 2021
An earthquake jolted across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and as far as Lahore - reportedly measuring 6.4 on the richter scale.
The earthquake was also reportedly felt in Western India and Central Asia including Tajikistan.
As noted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake originated from Tajikistan and was recorded at 10:02 (Pakistan Standard Time), with a magnitude of 6.4 on the richter scale.
Developing story
PTI finalises Faisal Vawda, Hafeez Shaikh and others as candidates for Senate polls
Massive earthquake jolts across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore
China's CanSinoBIO COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in Pakistan
Pakistan 'disappointed' over US's ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement; terms the reference inconsistent with UNSC’s resolutions
PM inaugurates Miyawaki Urban Forest at Lahore's Jilani Park
In a major blow to PML-N, Sardar Sikandar Hayyat joins AJK Muslim Conference
Last location of Sadpara, other climbers traced through satellite
SC restrains Justice Isa from hearing cases involving PM
Four soldiers martyred in Afghan cross-border attack in South Waziristan: ISPR
PM says no money for legislators
G7 seen backing issuance of new IMF SDRs
Read more stories
Comments