Massive earthquake jolts across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore

An earthquake jolted across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and as far as Lahore - reportedly measuring 6.4 on the richter scale.

The earthquake was also reportedly felt in Western India and Central Asia including Tajikistan.

As noted by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake originated from Tajikistan and was recorded at 10:02 (Pakistan Standard Time), with a magnitude of 6.4 on the richter scale.

Source: European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre

Developing story