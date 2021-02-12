PSX volume hits fresh historic high: BRIndex100 stays bearish

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Thursday made yet another historic high volume of over one billion shares on regular market however closed in deep red with heavy losses due to selling in almost all sectors.

BRIndex100 lost 68.03 points or 1.36 percent to close at 4,929.59 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,039.15 and intraday low of 4,913.85 points. Volumes stood at 1,056.324 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 527.51 points or 2.04 percent to close at 25,294.79 points with total daily turnover of 757.820 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index plunged by 588.77 points or 1.26 percent to close at 46,055.52 points. Trading activity further improved as daily volumes on the ready counter increased to 1.124 billion shares as compared to 1.011 billion shares traded Wednesday.

Foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $143,613. The market capitalization declined by Rs 118 billion to Rs 8.281 trillion. Out of total 415 active scrips, 313 closed on negative and only 92 on positive note while the value of 10 stocks remained unchanged.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 353.566 million shares however lost Rs 0.17 to close at Rs 1.51 followed by Telecard Limited that closed at Rs 6.08, down Rs 0.81 with 97.499 million shares. Rafhan Maize and AKD Capital were the top gainers increasing by Rs 299.00 and Rs 34.89 respectively to close at Rs 10,499.00 and Rs 500.20 while Nestle Pakistan and Pak Tobacco were the top losers declining by Rs 80.00 and Rs 59.00 respectively to close at Rs 6220.00 and Rs 1540.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index lost 44.61 points or 0.52 percent to close at 8,592.42 points with total turnover of 6.943 million shares.

BR Cement Index increased by 83.49 points or 1.19 percent to close at 7,086.18 points with 149.131 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index declined by 133.17 points or 1.45 percent to close at 9,069.49 points with 49.409 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index plunged by 130.65 points or 2.13 percent to close at 5,992.02 points with 59.317 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index decreased by 86.55 points or 1.98 percent to close at 4,280.64 points with 25.845 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 3,248.51 points, down 147.55 points or 4.34 percent with 525.036 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market made yet another historic high volume, however, the index also slid by 684 points after posting a gain of 291 points during the session.

Cement sector performed well earlier in the session with PIOC and DGKC hitting upper circuit. Banks, E&P, O&GMCs saw aggressive selling which brought the index down. While the index regressed, Cement sector also saw selling pressure with significant decline in MLCF bringing the stock price below LDCP.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Banks (down 152 points), Technology (down 90 points), O&GMCs (down 76 points), E&P (down 73 points) and Power (down 64 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include DGKC (up 31 points), KOHC (up 20 points), LUCK (up 9 points), ANL (up 7 points) and FCCL (up 6 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include TRG (down 65 points), PSO (down 41 points), HBL (down 38 points), UBL (down 34 points) and HUBC (down 26 points).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021