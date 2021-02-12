PARC, Agricol sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and Agricol Company (Pvt) Ltd on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for promotion and dissemination of planting materials produced through tissue culture technologies.

The MoU was signed between the PARC Agrotech Company (PATCO) and Agricol Company (Pvt) Ltd by PATCO CEO Dr Muhammad Amjad and Agricol Company (Pvt) Ltd CEO Anwar Panazai, at the PARC headquarters.

Under this agreement promotion and dissemination of planting materials produced through tissue culture technologies will be ensured with mutual understanding.

The production capacity of the PARC for the crop commodities will be enhanced and multi-location seed production will be undertaken through this agreement.

