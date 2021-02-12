PSX clarification on fake notice

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has received many calls for confirmation of alleged PSX Notice No. PSX/N-215 dated February 11, 2021 circulating on social media relating to placement of M/s. Worldcall Telecom Limited in the defaulters' segment by the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited.

"It is hereby clarified to all market participants that the aforementioned Notice is fake and is not issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited," a PSX notice issued here on Thursday said. It is re-emphasized to all concerned that all notices issued by the PSX are placed and disseminated through the PSX Corporate Website i.e. https:// www.psx. com.pk/. All investors/market participants are advised to follow the PSX website (PSX/companies announcements) at all times for correct information pertaining to any company/issuer and not pay heed to any unverified notice/information seen on social media platforms.

The PSX reserves the right to initiate legal proceedings against those involved in circulation of the fake notice.-PR

