UBL to offer up to 20pc off at SKMCH facilities

LAHORE: UBL recently signed an agreement with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC) through which UBL debit and credit card holders can avail up to 20 percent off at 200 SKMCH&RC facilities nationwide.

The agreement was signed in Lahore, by Zia Ijaz, Group Executive Branch Banking & International UBL and Dr Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, CEO (Acting) Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (SKMCH&RC).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammed Aasim Yusuf said "It is a matter of great encouragement for Shaukat Khanum that such leading institutes collaborate with us to contribute towards community's healthcare needs. With such an alliance, we hope to extend the reach of quality outpatient and diagnostic services. This offer shall be available for everyone choosing to pay through UBL cards and at all Shaukat Khanum hospitals, diagnostic centres and lab collection centres across Pakistan". Zia Ijaz said "UBL, as a good Corporate Citizen, ensures that it partners with leading brands in the areas of healthcare and education so as to provide maximum benefits to its customers. With this alliance, we continue in our pursuit to provide the best services to our customers."-PR

