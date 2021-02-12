Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
12 Feb 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1984.00 2070.50 8279.50 2082.00 18484.00 25458.00 2702.00 2085.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1984.00 2070.50 8279.50 2082.00 18484.00 25458.00 2702.00 2085.00
3-months Buyer 2020.00 2073.00 8274.00 2094.50 18534.00 23240.00 2722.00 2085.00
3-months Seller 2020.00 2073.00 8274.00 2094.50 18534.00 23240.00 2722.00 2085.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22235.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22235.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.