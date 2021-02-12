Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
12 Feb 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 11, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,929.59
High: 5,039.15
Low: 4,913.85
Net Change: (-) 68.03
Volume ('000): 1,056,324
Value ('000): 32,423,498
Makt Cap 1,406,948,491,000
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,086.18
NET CH. (+) 83.49
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,069.49
NET CH. (-) 133.17
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,992.02
NET CH. (-) 130.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,280.64
NET CH. (-) 86.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,248.51
NET CH. (-) 147.55
------------------------------------
As on: 11-February-2021
====================================
