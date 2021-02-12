KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (February 11, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,929.59 High: 5,039.15 Low: 4,913.85 Net Change: (-) 68.03 Volume ('000): 1,056,324 Value ('000): 32,423,498 Makt Cap 1,406,948,491,000 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,086.18 NET CH. (+) 83.49 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,069.49 NET CH. (-) 133.17 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,992.02 NET CH. (-) 130.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,280.64 NET CH. (-) 86.55 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,248.51 NET CH. (-) 147.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-February-2021 ====================================

