KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Engro Polymer & 31.12.2020 12.47% (f) 5,712.247 6.28 (*) 08.04.2021 04.04.2021 to Chemicals Limited Year End 6.21 (#) 10.00.a.m. 08.04.2021 (Unconsolidated) AGM Engro Polymer & 31.12.2020 - 5,730.236 6.30 (*) - - Chemicals Limited Year End 6.23 (#) (Consolidated) Engro Polymer & 31.12.2020 0.42% (f) - - 08.04.2021 04.04.2021 to Chemicals Limited Year End 10.00.a.m. 08.04.2021 Preference AGM Cherat Packaging Ltd 31.12.2020 10% (i) 353.680 8.32 - 02.03.2021 to Half Year 08.03.2021 Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 31.12.2020 - 25.134 1.88 - - Half Year Engro Powergen 31.12.2020 17.50% (F) 2,079.170 6.42 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to QadirpurLimited Year End 10.00.a.m. 31.03.2021 AGM Crescent Steel & Allied 31.12.2020 - 312.578 4.03 - - Products Limited Half Year (Unconsolidated) Crescent Steel & Allied 31.12.2020 - 724.849 9.34 - - Products Limited Half Year (Consolidated) Agriauto Industries 31.12.2020 100% (i) 380.204 13.20 - 22.02.2021 to Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year 28.02.2021 Agriauto Industries 31.12.2020 - 512.399 437.995 15.21 Limited (Consolidated) Half Year ===============================================================================================================

Indication:(*) Basic(#) Diluted

