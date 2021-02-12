Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
12 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Engro Polymer & 31.12.2020 12.47% (f) 5,712.247 6.28 (*) 08.04.2021 04.04.2021 to
Chemicals Limited Year End 6.21 (#) 10.00.a.m. 08.04.2021
(Unconsolidated) AGM
Engro Polymer & 31.12.2020 - 5,730.236 6.30 (*) - -
Chemicals Limited Year End 6.23 (#)
(Consolidated)
Engro Polymer & 31.12.2020 0.42% (f) - - 08.04.2021 04.04.2021 to
Chemicals Limited Year End 10.00.a.m. 08.04.2021
Preference AGM
Cherat Packaging Ltd 31.12.2020 10% (i) 353.680 8.32 - 02.03.2021 to
Half Year 08.03.2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 31.12.2020 - 25.134 1.88 - -
Half Year
Engro Powergen 31.12.2020 17.50% (F) 2,079.170 6.42 31.03.2021 25.03.2021 to
QadirpurLimited Year End 10.00.a.m. 31.03.2021
AGM
Crescent Steel & Allied 31.12.2020 - 312.578 4.03 - -
Products Limited Half Year
(Unconsolidated)
Crescent Steel & Allied 31.12.2020 - 724.849 9.34 - -
Products Limited Half Year
(Consolidated)
Agriauto Industries 31.12.2020 100% (i) 380.204 13.20 - 22.02.2021 to
Limited (Unconsolidated) Half Year 28.02.2021
Agriauto Industries 31.12.2020 - 512.399 437.995 15.21
Limited (Consolidated) Half Year
===============================================================================================================
Indication:(*) Basic(#) Diluted
