KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Engro Polymer &              31.12.2020    12.47% (f)   5,712.247      6.28 (*)     08.04.2021    04.04.2021 to
Chemicals Limited             Year End                                 6.21 (#)     10.00.a.m.       08.04.2021
(Unconsolidated)                                                                    AGM
Engro Polymer &              31.12.2020        -        5,730.236      6.30 (*)     -                         -
Chemicals Limited             Year End                                 6.23 (#)
(Consolidated)
Engro Polymer &              31.12.2020    0.42% (f)        -             -         08.04.2021    04.04.2021 to
Chemicals Limited             Year End                                              10.00.a.m.       08.04.2021
Preference                                                                          AGM
Cherat Packaging Ltd         31.12.2020     10% (i)      353.680         8.32       -             02.03.2021 to
                             Half Year                                                               08.03.2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd       31.12.2020        -          25.134         1.88       -                         -
                             Half Year
Engro Powergen               31.12.2020    17.50% (F)   2,079.170        6.42       31.03.2021    25.03.2021 to
QadirpurLimited               Year End                                              10.00.a.m.       31.03.2021
                                                                                    AGM
Crescent Steel & Allied      31.12.2020        -         312.578         4.03       -                         -
Products Limited             Half Year
(Unconsolidated)
Crescent Steel & Allied      31.12.2020        -         724.849         9.34       -                         -
Products Limited             Half Year
(Consolidated)
Agriauto Industries          31.12.2020     100% (i)     380.204        13.20       -             22.02.2021 to
Limited (Unconsolidated)     Half Year                                                               28.02.2021
Agriauto Industries          31.12.2020        -         512.399       437.995      15.21
Limited (Consolidated)       Half Year
===============================================================================================================

Indication:(*) Basic(#) Diluted

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

