Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 12 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF FEB & MAR 2021
================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT  SETTLEMENT
================================================
10.02.2021    Wednesday   12.02.2021      Friday
11.02.2021    Thursday    15.02.2021      Monday
12.02.2021    Friday      16.02.2021     Tuesday
15.02.2021    Monday      17.02.2021   Wednesday
16.02.2021    Tuesday     18.02.2021    Thursday
17.02.2021    Wednesday   19.02.2021      Friday
18.02.2021    Thursday    22.02.2021      Monday
19.02.2021    Friday      23.02.2021     Tuesday
22.02.2021    Monday      24.02.2021   Wednesday
23.02.2021    Tuesday     25.02.2021    Thursday
24.02.2021    Wednesday   26.02.2021      Friday
25.02.2021    Thursday    01.03.2021      Monday
26.02.2021    Friday      02.03.2021     Tuesday
================================================

NOTES: If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

