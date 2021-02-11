Clariant sales fall 5% at continuing ops, expects pandemic hit in Q1

ZURICH: Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant said on Thursday that full-year 2020 sales slipped 5% in local currencies, as demand in several divisions was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net profit rose to 799 million Swiss francs ($898 million), from 38 million francs in 2019, as Clariant benefited from disposals of divisions and no longer faced provisions from a European probe into anti-competitive practices.

Sales from three divisions it is not selling slipped to 3.86 billion francs, from 4.4 billion francs. The median forecast in a company-published poll was 3.82 billion francs.

Full-year operating profit as a percentage of sales not including disposals fell to 16%, from 16.8%.

Clariant cited an "unprecedentedly weak environment marked by COVID-19, oil oversupply and adverse currency volatility" as dragging down its results, and said that the pandemic would continue to affected business into at least the first quarter of 2021.

The results accompany massive changes at Clariant, which got a new chief executive, Conrad Keijzer, late last year, just before its biggest shareholder Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) forced out Chairman Hariolf Kottmann after 12 years at the company.

Under Kottmann, who clashed with SABIC over a failed joint venture, Clariant has been selling off units that made up a third of its annual revenue and plans to unload its pigments unit by the end of the year.

Clariant is also in the midst of cutting hundreds of jobs, part of a cost-cutting program and "right-sizing" as the company trims its focus. It proposed a non-recurring dividend of 0.70 francs per share.