ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
ASC 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
ASL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.72%)
AVN 99.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.61%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 7.29 (6.05%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
FCCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FFL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
HUBC 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
JSCL 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.42%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-3.96%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.98%)
MLCF 46.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.23%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
PPL 91.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.13%)
PRL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.66%)
PTC 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.39%)
TRG 125.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.28%)
UNITY 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-8.62%)
BR100 5,000 Increased By ▲ 8.61 (0.17%)
BR30 25,845 Increased By ▲ 96.22 (0.37%)
KSE100 46,532 Decreased By ▼ -112.52 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,442 Decreased By ▼ -32.31 (-0.17%)
Australia shares end marginally lower on tech losses, await corporate earnings

  • Industrial stocks were also lower, with airport operator Auckland International Airport Ltd and construction services provider CIMIC Group Ltd down 1.4% and 3.3%, respectively.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

Australian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday as gains among gold stocks were pared by losses among tech and industrial stocks, and as investors looked forward to important corporate earnings results slated for next week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 0.1% at 6,850.1 points.

Earnings reports from a number of Australian heavyweights, including BHP Group, Rio Tinto and National Australia Bank, are scheduled for release next week.

Domestic gold stocks jumped 1.7% after the country's top independent gold producer Newcrest Mining said its underlying half-year profit had nearly doubled.

Shares of Newcrest ended the session 4% higher, while its smaller peers De Grey Mining and Northern Star rose 4.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

Mining stocks were also higher, with global miners Rio Tinto and BHP Group gaining 1.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Tech stocks dropped 2.1%, mirroring their peers on Wall Street which slipped from record levels in the last trading session.

Buy-now-pay-later company Afterpay was down 2.3%, while machine learning company Appen lost 2.4%.

Industrial stocks were also lower, with airport operator Auckland International Airport Ltd and construction services provider CIMIC Group Ltd down 1.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, wealth manager AMP Ltd was the biggest loser on the benchmark index having dropped as much as 11% after US-based Ares Management withdrew its $4.5 billion buyout offer, and as it posted a 32% fall in annual profit.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5%, hurt by losses among tech and healthcare shares.

