Business & Finance
Saab Q4 operating profit lags forecasts
- The earnings included a non-recurring 315 million crown cost, Saab said.
11 Feb 2021
STOCKHOLM: Swedish defence company Saab posted fourth-quarter profits below market expectations on Thursday and said it expected organic sales growth in 2021 in line with its long-term target of 5%.
Saab's operating profit fell to 766 million Swedish crowns ($92.2 million) from 1.20 billion crowns a year ago, compared to 3 analysts' mean expectations of 1.03 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
The earnings included a non-recurring 315 million crown cost, Saab said.
The maker of the Gripen fighter jet said it would propose a dividend of 4.70 crowns per share, higher than a mean forecast of 3.74 crowns.
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
Saab Q4 operating profit lags forecasts
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal
Read more stories
Comments