Saab Q4 operating profit lags forecasts

STOCKHOLM: Swedish defence company Saab posted fourth-quarter profits below market expectations on Thursday and said it expected organic sales growth in 2021 in line with its long-term target of 5%.

Saab's operating profit fell to 766 million Swedish crowns ($92.2 million) from 1.20 billion crowns a year ago, compared to 3 analysts' mean expectations of 1.03 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The earnings included a non-recurring 315 million crown cost, Saab said.

The maker of the Gripen fighter jet said it would propose a dividend of 4.70 crowns per share, higher than a mean forecast of 3.74 crowns.