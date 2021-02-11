Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Pakistan has strongly condemned Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport which caused a fire in a civilian aircraft. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said that four Houthi drones were used in the attack.

“A cowardly terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on Abha International Airport … A civilian plane within the airport grounds was exposed to a fire which was brought under control,” Al Jazeera quoted the Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya television.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that these attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. The FO statement called for the immediate cessation of such attacks.

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," FO added.