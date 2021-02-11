ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
Pakistan

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

  • Akram says the Indian role in supporting terrorist groups also raises questions on its so-called impartiality as the Chair of the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee
  • The Security Council must not allow India to derail the ongoing Intra-Afghan Negotiations: Envoy
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 11 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan has called upon UNSC Sanctions Committee to initiate immediate action against Indian agencies involved in sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram said that recent UN reports validate Pakistan's actions against all terrorist groups. "The Indian role in supporting terrorist groups also raises questions on its so-called impartiality as the Chair of the 1988 Taliban Sanctions Committee."

He added, "The Security Council must not allow India to derail the ongoing Intra-Afghan Negotiations."

He said Pakistan has been and continues to remain a victim of terrorism, including that being directed, financed and sponsored externally by India.

He said that Pakistan presents heartfelt gratitude to Under Secretary-General United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov for expression of condolences during the UNSC briefing today to Pakistan and other member's states which have suffered from terrorist attacks.

Munir Akram said Pakistan has provided irrefutable evidence of India's support and financing of UN-listed Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) to the committee.

He said that the Indian statement is a clear manifestation of its role as a spoiler in Afghanistan peace process. Contrary to international community's consensus of finding a political solution to Afghan conflict, India wants to prolong it by supporting terrorist groups like TTP and JuA.

