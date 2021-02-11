ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,997 Increased By ▲ 5.77 (0.12%)
BR30 25,834 Increased By ▲ 84.71 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,567 Decreased By ▼ -77.09 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,467 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nostalgic Vonn says she has found post-racing peace

  • "Many things have changed in my life since I retired, and I am still trying to figure out what I like and what I don't like doing.
AFP 11 Feb 2021

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO: The world ski championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo are the first in 18 years not to feature one of the sport's most charismatic figures: American Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn, now 36, debuted in the Bormio worlds in 2005, claiming two fourth-placed finishes in four events, and won her last world medal two years ago in Are, Sweden, signing off her amazing career with a downhill bronze.

She also medalled in 2007 (downhill, super-G silvers), 2009 (downhill, super-G golds), 2011 (downhill silver), 2015 (super-G bronze) and 2017 (downhill bronze). The Schladming worlds in 2013 saw her crash out in the super-G.

"For a while I missed the competition, but now that I have found peace I can enjoy a different angle of the narrative," Vonn said in reference to her commentary role on ski racing.

The sport was something that "I have never left and that, I am sure, will never leave me", said the American, who holds the women's record of World Cup victories of 82, second overall only to Ingemar Stenmark (86).

"Even today I am in contact with many of the girls on the circuit, I follow all the races, I get excited and nervous for them, from my sofa at home."

Vonn brought a large dose of celebrity buzz into the sometime-staid world of ski racing.

Everywhere she went, she attracted attention. A high-profile relationship with golfer Tiger Woods went hand in hand with large sponsorship deals.

Her natural good looks bagged her slots in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues, and combined with her outstanding talent, her ability to chat in German won over sceptical ski fans from the sport's heartlands of central Europe.

"Sports has taught me a lot, but it never prepared me for what would come after," Vonn said in a blog for the Cortina worlds.

"Many things have changed in my life since I retired, and I am still trying to figure out what I like and what I don't like doing.

"Sometimes I feel as if I've just finished high school and that I have an infinite number of possibilities ahead of me to choose from."

Vonn Cortina d'Ampezzo Bormio Lindsey Vonn

Nostalgic Vonn says she has found post-racing peace

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters