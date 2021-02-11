Expert projects PSX earnings growth of around 20-25pc in FY21

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has become one of the best performing stock markets in recent times, and as per analyst projections is expected to offer 20 to 25 percent earnings growth in FY21.

“Pakistan capital market is offering excellent investment opportunities both for the investors, whether it is Non-Resident Pakistani or resident Pakistani and also foreign investors,” said Shahid Ali Habib, CEO Arif Habib Limited, quoted Arab News.

“It is also providing very good opportunities for the issuance of the companies to raise capital from the capital markets,” added Habib.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday recorded historic volumes of one billion shares on regular market, highest after 16 years driven by a handful of penny stocks.

The bourse recorded one billion volume of shares traded after 16 years, but very concentrated in terms of number of stocks contributed to the huge volume.

As per Shahid Habib the bourse earnings growth is excellent. “The earnings growth in the first quarter of FY21 was 47pc, for the second quarter we are expecting around 30 to 35pc earnings growth. So overall for this financial year FY21, we are expecting a growth of around, which is very attractive and exceptional earnings growth compared to last 10 years of 10 to 12pc.”