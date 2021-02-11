ANL 29.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.71%)
ASC 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.82%)
ASL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
AVN 99.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.02%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
BYCO 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 128.51 Increased By ▲ 8.10 (6.73%)
EPCL 48.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
FFL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HUBC 89.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.84%)
KAPCO 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-4.98%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.53%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
PPL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PRL 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TRG 125.69 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.19%)
UNITY 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-8.05%)
BR100 4,999 Increased By ▲ 7.82 (0.16%)
BR30 25,835 Increased By ▲ 85.59 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,600 Decreased By ▼ -44.73 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,485 Increased By ▲ 10.36 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Expert projects PSX earnings growth of around 20-25pc in FY21

  • “It is also providing very good opportunities for the issuance of the companies to raise capital from the capital markets,” added Habib.
Ali Ahmed 11 Feb 2021

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has become one of the best performing stock markets in recent times, and as per analyst projections is expected to offer 20 to 25 percent earnings growth in FY21.

“Pakistan capital market is offering excellent investment opportunities both for the investors, whether it is Non-Resident Pakistani or resident Pakistani and also foreign investors,” said Shahid Ali Habib, CEO Arif Habib Limited, quoted Arab News.

“It is also providing very good opportunities for the issuance of the companies to raise capital from the capital markets,” added Habib.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Wednesday recorded historic volumes of one billion shares on regular market, highest after 16 years driven by a handful of penny stocks.

The bourse recorded one billion volume of shares traded after 16 years, but very concentrated in terms of number of stocks contributed to the huge volume.

As per Shahid Habib the bourse earnings growth is excellent. “The earnings growth in the first quarter of FY21 was 47pc, for the second quarter we are expecting around 30 to 35pc earnings growth. So overall for this financial year FY21, we are expecting a growth of around, which is very attractive and exceptional earnings growth compared to last 10 years of 10 to 12pc.”

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX capital market earnings

Expert projects PSX earnings growth of around 20-25pc in FY21

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters