ANL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.4%)
AVN 99.57 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.09%)
BOP 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
BYCO 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 124.60 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (3.48%)
EPCL 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.34%)
FCCL 26.64 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.47%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
HASCOL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
HUBC 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
JSCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KAPCO 43.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.68%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
MLCF 46.17 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.81%)
PAEL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.66%)
PPL 92.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
PRL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.58%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
SILK 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.84%)
TRG 125.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.24%)
UNITY 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,998 Increased By ▲ 6.49 (0.13%)
BR30 25,834 Increased By ▲ 84.95 (0.33%)
KSE100 46,578 Decreased By ▼ -66.11 (-0.14%)
KSE30 19,471 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Neymar walks off during PSG Cup win after being fouled

  • The principality side also booked their spot in the last 32, as Stevan Jovetic scored in a 1-0 win at Grenoble.
AFP 11 Feb 2021

PARIS: Neymar walked off the pitch without waiting to be substituted after being on the receiving end of a series of fouls during Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 French Cup win at second-tier Caen on Wednesday.

The Brazil attacker, captaining PSG with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe absent, was fouled twice in the space of three minutes.

He was visibly upset after the second foul, by Steeve Yago, exchanging words with the Caen player.

As the game resumed, Neymar continued to complain before walking down the tunnel to the dressing room in the 57th minute.

The world's most expensive player was replaced three minutes later by Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar, although appearing to be moving quite comfortable, was grimacing while holding his thigh.

Nevertheless, PSG will be worried, with their Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona at the Camp Nou on Tuesday.

The Cup holders did enough to win despite finishing the game without their stand-in skipper, as Moise Kean's 49th-minute goal, assisted by Neymar, proved to be the winner.

PSG were never in serious trouble as they moved into the last 32.

Marseille grab 'welcome' win

Earlier on Wednesday, crisis-hit Marseille eased to a "welcome" first victory since suspending coach Andre Villas-Boas by beating second-tier Auxerre 2-0.

Argentina striker Dario Benedetto, with his just his fifth goal in 29 games this season, and Ahmadou Dieng found the net for Marseille.

"Qualification is welcome in the period that we are going through, we are in a tough place," said stand-in coach Nasser Larguet.

"There was not a great quality of play, but on the other hand, there was great team spirit, lots of energy, we saw the boys put in maximum effort.

"And then the satisfaction of seeing Dario Benedetto score his goal, it had been a while. The players remained united until the end."

The principality side also booked their spot in the last 32, as Stevan Jovetic scored in a 1-0 win at Grenoble.

Ligue 1 leaders Lille reached the next round as 19-year-old Guinean midfielder Aguibou Camara's early goal secured a 1-0 victory over Dijon.

Lille, who have not even reached the Cup semi-finals since winning the double in 2010-11, sit two points clear of Lyon at the summit of the top-flight table.

News of the sacking of Nantes coach Raymond Domenech emerged during the Canaries' 4-2 loss to Lens, with the former France boss missing the game after a positive Covid-19 test.

Kylian Mbappe PSG Neymar Moise Kean Presnel Kimpembe

Neymar walks off during PSG Cup win after being fouled

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters