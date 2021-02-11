Markets
Indian shares flat; auto stocks fall
11 Feb 2021
BENGALURU: Indian shares were little changed on Thursday and stock benchmarks stayed near record highs, while investors sold off recent winners such as auto and financial firms.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.01% at 15,107.60 by 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.01% at 51,307.32.
Auto stocks - up nearly 12% in February - fell 0.36% and were the top decliners among 14 sectoral indexes. Eicher Motors fell 4% after reporting December-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Mortgage lender HDFC and ICICI Bank were among the top drags on the Nifty 50.
Other Asian stocks were also largely unchanged.
