Brent oil may retreat into $60.12-$60.43 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retreat into a range of $60.12-$60.43 per barrel, as it has temporarily peaked around a resistance at $61.74.

The drop from $61.27 is a very early signal that the uptrend became weak. Even though this drop was fully reversed, the following rise looks exhausted.

The bearish divergence on the hourly RSI confirms the exhaustion. It indicates a decent correction is due. Immediate resistance is at $61.43, a break above which could lead to a gain into $61.74-$62.23 range.

On the daily chart, oil looks shaky while approaching a rising trendline. Given that the rise has not been disrupted by any correction since Feb. 1, such a correction may occur around the trendline.

That means the upside could be very limited even though oil may keep on edging up. The risk for a deep fall, however, has become increasingly high.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.