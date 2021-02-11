ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,997 Increased By ▲ 6.38 (0.13%)
BR30 25,836 Increased By ▲ 86.59 (0.34%)
KSE100 46,576 Decreased By ▼ -68.47 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,471 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-0.02%)
Brent oil may retreat into $60.12-$60.43 range

  • That means the upside could be very limited even though oil may keep on edging up. The risk for a deep fall, however, has become increasingly high.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retreat into a range of $60.12-$60.43 per barrel, as it has temporarily peaked around a resistance at $61.74.

The drop from $61.27 is a very early signal that the uptrend became weak. Even though this drop was fully reversed, the following rise looks exhausted.

The bearish divergence on the hourly RSI confirms the exhaustion. It indicates a decent correction is due. Immediate resistance is at $61.43, a break above which could lead to a gain into $61.74-$62.23 range.

On the daily chart, oil looks shaky while approaching a rising trendline. Given that the rise has not been disrupted by any correction since Feb. 1, such a correction may occur around the trendline.

That means the upside could be very limited even though oil may keep on edging up. The risk for a deep fall, however, has become increasingly high.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

