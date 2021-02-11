ANL 29.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
ASC 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
AVN 98.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 120.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
EPCL 48.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
FFL 17.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
HASCOL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
HUBC 91.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
JSCL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
KAPCO 44.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 93.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.17%)
PRL 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
PTC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
SILK 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
SNGP 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
TRG 123.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.56%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.45%)
BR100 4,992 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.02%)
BR30 25,786 Increased By ▲ 37.03 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,568 Decreased By ▼ -75.82 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,467 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysia's economy posts biggest annual decline since 1998 crisis

  • Last month, the central bank left its overnight policy rate at a record low of 1.75%. It cut its key rate by 125 basis points last year to prop up the coronavirus-hit economy.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's economy fell at a faster than expected clip in the fourth quarter, as stricter coronavirus curbs crimped domestic consumption and slowed the pace of recovery, the central bank said on Thursday.

The economy contracted 3.4% year-on-year in the October-December period, falling for a third straight quarter and faster than the 3.1% decline forecast in a Reuters poll.

Malaysia's full-year economic performance dipped 5.6% in 2020, the worst annual performance since the 7.4% decline in 1998 during the Asian Financial Crisis, according to data from the department of statistics.

"Going into 2021, growth will rebound, supported by a pickup in global demand and normalisation in domestic economic activities," Bank Negara Malaysia governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said during a virtual news conference.

Some economists have revised Malaysia's 2021 growth outlook below the range of 6.5%-7.5% projected by the government and central bank, as the Southeast Asian nation imposed a second lockdown to deal with a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

Malaysia has seen its cumulative total of coronavirus infections shoot past 250,000 cases as of Wednesday, including 923 deaths.

"There have been many developments, the resurgence of COVID and also progress with the vaccines... but importantly, we still expect growth in 2021 to recover," Nor Shamsiah said.

Nor Shamsiah said monetary policy will "remain accommodative in an environment of modest prices", and that the central bank has sufficient policy space to provide further support if needed.

Last month, the central bank left its overnight policy rate at a record low of 1.75%. It cut its key rate by 125 basis points last year to prop up the coronavirus-hit economy.

The trade-reliant economy had shown tentative signs of a rebound in the third quarter, driven by improving global demand. Full year exports fell 1.4%, though shipments began recovering in the last four months of 2020.

The central bank said it expects inflation to trend higher this year, after 10 straight months of decline largely due to low retail fuel prices.

The headline consumer prices index declined 1.2% in 2020.

Coronavirus Exports central bank exports of goods Malaysia's economy fell

Malaysia's economy posts biggest annual decline since 1998 crisis

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call

Payment to IPPs: IMF has acquiesced to deal

US Justice Department asks court to put government's TikTok appeal on hold

SBP Modernizes Foreign Exchange Regulations to facilitate Startups, Fintechs & Exports

Fashion overtakes food on European stock markets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters