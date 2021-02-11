Zardari condemns use of force against govt employees

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned violence and use of tear gas on the government employees.

He said that it has greatly pained him to see what happened in D-Chowk on Wednesday.

The former president of Pakistan said that people who are just demanding an increase in their salaries should not be treated like enemies.

He said in a statement that he had predicted how PM Imran Khan would act after coming to power.

“Imran Khan can do nothing but exploit the people. Why does it sting the PTI government to allow an increase in the salaries of government employees?” he asked.

He said that the PPP raised salaries of government employees despite facing hurdles and difficult situation.

The situation now has become so grim that low scale employees have fallen below the poverty line.

He said that the country cannot progress with the economic exploitation of government employees.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the “selected” Prime Minister Imran Khan was “patronising his henchmen and stooges” who have unleashed worst-ever inflation and price-hike.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the PPP chairman said that the unbearable rocketing of the prices of commodities and utility items have multiplied the sufferings of the people.

He said that the “selected” government has failed to control inflation because its own people are involved in illegal profiteering thus; it is for the first time in the history that a government was patronising unprecedented inflation.

Prices and rates of electricity, gas and petroleum have gone through the roofs, he added.

He made it clear that the country can get rid of the cruel inflation and price-hike only through the ouster of the “incompetent, ineligible and illegitimate, selected” government of Imran Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021